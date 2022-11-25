Panel to revamp MGNREGA with eye on correcting rural job ratios

Under the current MGNREGA system, residents in more wealthy states could have had a higher chance of finding employment. Know how the government panel sets out to change that.

The Rural Development Ministry of India has established a panel to restructure MGNREGA, the nation's sole programme that guarantees employment, in the hope of offering more work to the nation's poorest regions, according to a senior government official on Friday, November 25. As rural communities recovered from the pandemic amidst rising prices and a dearth of non-farm employment options, they were in dire need of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme.

However, residents in more wealthy states could have had a higher chance of finding employment under the crucial anti-poverty job programme, prompting calls for modifications to the system.

The panel will investigate variables influencing the demand for rural employment as part of the review process; analyse NREGA spending patterns and inter-state differences; assess the work composition and advise the appropriate change; and evaluate the governance structure and recommend improvements.

The panel, which will be presided over by former PM advisor Amarjeet Sinha, will deliver its findings on the NREGA review in three months beginning in November. Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran will also serve on the review group.

Since it was established more than 15 years ago, the MNREGA employment programme has enabled people to sign up for projects that pay a minimum wage for 100 days each year while building roads, wells, or other rural infrastructure.