In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the union finance ministry on Wednesday, economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj was shifted to the revenue department and made revenue secretary. Ajay Seth, the managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, replaces Bajaj as the new economic affairs secretary.

While Bajaj is a 1988-batch Haryana cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Seth is a 1987-batch IAS officer from the Karnataka cadre. Bajaj has been the economic affairs secretary since April 2020, and played a huge role in the government’s 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' package. He was also part of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s core team that drafted this year’s Union Budget.

Seth, on the other hand, has been serving the Karnataka state administration for over a decade.

Several other posts, too, were reshuffled as per a notification issued by the government’s ministry of personnel after approval by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet. Here are the changes:

Home ministry additional secretary Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer from Kerala cadre, is the new parliamentary affairs secretary.

Ali Raza Rizvi, who is the special secretary and financial adviser, I&B Ministry, becomes the public enterprises secretary, ministry of heavy industries.

Indevar Pandey, special secretary, ministry of development of North Eastern region, is the public grievances secretary.

Anjali Bhawra, special secretary in the corporate affairs ministry, will take over as secretary, department of empowerment of persons with disabilities, social justice ministry.

Jatindra Nath Swain, who is the managing director of Solar Energy Corporation of India under renewable energy ministry, will become fisheries secretary under ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying.