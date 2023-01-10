Centre considers proposals to lift export duty on rice, decision likely soon

The government is reviewing its position on export duty on white and brown rice. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the central government is considering proposals to lift export duty on rice, and the decision could be taken soon. This is in light of the fact that domestic prices are stable and there are adequate stocks to meet domestic demand and welfare schemes. Further, the government is also reviewing export curbs on wheat and sugar, added the sources.

Rice exporters have met officials from the commerce and food ministries. They are seeking the removal of the 20 percent duty on brown and white rice exports as domestic stocks of rice appear to be stable. Sources added that the exporters are seeking approval to ship at least one million tonnes of broken rice till 2023.

According to the exporters, they could suffer a loss of Rs 6,500 crore if the duties are not lifted.

India imposed a 20 percent duty on shipments of white and brown rice in September, and banned broken rice sales abroad. The curbs, which apply to about 60 percent of Indian rice exports, came on top of restrictions on wheat and sugar sales.