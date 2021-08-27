Centre considering recommendations put forth by Standing Committee for IBC

The government is considering most of the recommendations made by the Standing Committee for the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) , including delays at NCLT, roles of CoCs and RPs, among others, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

However, no call has been taken yet on actual amendments to the law, sources said.

Government sources also indicate that this may take 1-2 months and at the moment extensive consultations are on, involving the insolvency law committee, RBI, SEBI, the banks and industry.

Issues like minimising delays in NCLT, working of the Committee of Creditors, the role of the resolution professionals and bids coming in after the announcement of H1 bidders are some of the issues being discussed, sources said.

However, on the specific issue of the parliamentary panel’s recommendations for a benchmark for haircuts, sources indicate that it may not be possible to design a 10 percent or 20 percent benchmark and maybe the government could look at fine-tuning the valuation process at best.

Also, the government is not planning to drop the 29A clause from the IBC, which bars corporate defaulters from bidding for the asset. Sources said that on the contrary this clause has “restored the balance in the IBC” and doing away is not on the cards.