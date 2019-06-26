Economy

Centre considering raise in pension age limit under Atal Pension Yojana

The proposal, under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), is being examined by the government, said Union Minister of Finance Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman in a written reply to Parliament.

The APY is based on defined benefit for providing a guaranteed minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000/Rs 2,000/Rs 3,000/Rs 4,000/Rs 5,000 at the age of 60 years based on the pension amount chosen.