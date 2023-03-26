English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsCentre caps maximum GST cess rate on pan masala and cigarettes, here are all the details

Centre caps maximum GST cess rate on pan-masala and cigarettes, here are all the details

Centre caps maximum GST cess rate on pan-masala and cigarettes, here are all the details
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 26, 2023 2:04:00 PM IST (Published)

Changes in schedule-I of GST compensation cess Act, brought in via amendment in Finance Bill, has capped the maximum cess that can be charged on Pan masala and tobacco products.

The government has set a maximum rate of GST compensating cess on pan masala, cigarettes, and other kinds of tobacco, with the highest rate tied to the retail sale price.

Recommended Articles

View All
Biggest casualty of ending LTCG regime is not debt funds but the debt market

Biggest casualty of ending LTCG regime is not debt funds but the debt market

Mar 25, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

US Fed rate hike — willing to hit but afraid to wound

US Fed rate hike — willing to hit but afraid to wound

Mar 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Mar 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The cess rate was capped as part of amendments to the Finance Bill 2023, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last Friday.
The maximum GST compensation cess rate for pan masala, according to the amendment, will be 51 percent of the retail sale price per unit. The current system levies a cess of 135 percent ad valorem.
Tobacco is priced at Rs 4,170 per thousand sticks plus 290 percent ad valorem or 100 percent of the retail sale price per unit.
The highest charge so far has been Rs 4,170 per thousand sticks plus 290 percent ad valorem.
The cess is levied in addition to the maximum Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate of 28 percent.
Changes in schedule-I of GST compensation cess Act, brought in via amendment in Finance Bill, has capped the maximum cess that can be charged on Pan masala and tobacco products.
Also read: Your restaurant bill is less in GST regime — govt explains with figures
The report of a panel of state finance ministers on stopping tax fraud in pan masala and gutkha industries was approved by the GST Council, which is chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and is made up of state equivalents, in February.
To increase the first stage revenue collection, the GoM had suggested that the mechanism for levying the compensatory cess on pan masala and chewing tobacco be altered from an ad valorem levy to a particular rate-based charge.
Also read: The long road to GST 2.0 is bumpy and must be tread carefully
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

goods and service tax (GST)

Next Article

Cabinet to consider price caps on gas to stave off rates rising to $10.7 per mm

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X