Central Excise Day 2023: Honouring contributions of the CBIC

The Central Excise Day is observed every year on February 24 to commemorate the Central Excise and Salt Act and honour the contributions of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). The annual event recognises the role played by the Central Excise Department in the development of the country.

The CBIC, earlier known as the Central Board of Excise and Customs, was established to help the government formulate and implement laws and policies related to customs duties in a more efficient manner.

History and significance

The history of the day could be traced back to 1944, when the Indian government approved the Central Excise and Salt Act.

The Central Excise Day is celebrated to commemorate the legislation of Central Excise and Salt Act, which was passed on February 24, 1944.

It was a combination of 11 acts regarding the excise duties, and it was passed to make changes in the law related to salt and central duties.

In 1966, the act was renamed as The Central Excise Act 1944 and the Schedule 1 and 2 of the act was related to the values and rates of the duties.

Since 1944, the duties and responsibilities of CBIC have vastly grown in volume. The CBIC performs various duties which include formulating policies on the levy and collection of Customs, Central Goods & Services Tax and IGST, Central Excise duties, and prevention of corruption and smuggling.

On this day various seminars, forums, awareness programs, competitions and discussions are organised and the CBIC as well as state excise departments organise award ceremonies to honour officers.