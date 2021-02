"We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action." Powerful, poignant and piercing are some words that one could use to describe the literary rhetoric of Sarojini Naidu, arguably the most prominent female face in India’s struggle for independence.

An advocate of women's rights and anti-imperialistic ideas, she inspired an entire generation of women to actively participate in the freedom movement. Naidu was also known for her boundless prolific talents as an orator as also her poetic prowess that earned her the sobriquet of 'Nightingale of India'.