CEA Subramanian says 6-7% LIC stake dilution enough to raise Rs 90,000 crore

Updated : February 16, 2020 08:24 PM IST

As per the 2020 Budget, out of the Rs 2.1 lakh crore target, Rs 1.2 lakh crore is expected to come from IPOs, strategic stake sales, buybacks, and offer for sale (OFS), while the government expects to raise Rs 90,000 crore through the sale of stakes in state-owned life insurance company LIC and IDBI Bank.
"More than half of this target will be met by the spill over target of this fiscal into the next year — like Air India and BPCL privatisation and Concor stake sale," said Subramanian.
