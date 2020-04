Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian has said that the government is "using the time under lockdown" to come out with a "well-considered economic package without any haste".

In an interview with CNN-News18, Subramanian talked about the contours of the package, saying that it would provide significant liquidity to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to take care of their cash needs.

The package is being worked out to ensure that the MSME’s fortunes don't die significantly, he added.

The government in late March announced an economic package to the tune of Rs 1.7 lakh crore even as economists have said more money is needed to alleviate the pain of an economy that has been brought to a virtual standstill for more than a month now.

The country has been under lockdown since March 24, which is slated to end on May 3, with the government weighing a staggered relaxation after that.

Highlighting the extent of deliberations into working out measures to deal with the disruption caused by the pandemic, Subramanian said that 200 slides have gone into incorporating all the suggestions.

The government is thinking of taking demand and supply-side measures and its decisions will not impact demand side. Subramanian added that there is a need to keep employment loss at a minimum level due to the coronavirus pandemic and its resulting lockdown.