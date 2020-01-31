CEA says Economic Survey 2020 guided by blue-sky thinking. What is it?

India’s Economic Survey this year was guided by blue-sky thinking, its architect Krishnamurthy Subramanian said in the preface of the document.

Subramanian wrote that imbued by the power of the opportunity that beckons, the team for Economic Survey 2018-19 has been guided by "blue sky thinking". "The survey adopts an unfettered approach in thinking about the appropriate economic model for India. This endeavour is reflected in the sky blue cover of the survey."

What exactly is blue-sky thinking?

Blue-sky thinking is defined as the activity of trying to find completely new ideas. This kind of approach is typically associated with businesses trying to innovate and looking for new ideas. Business mavens associate blue-sky thinking with the need to “think outside the box”, helping companies to turn ideas into feasible products or systems.

For most organisations, innovation isn’t hampered by a lack of ideas, but rather a lack of noticing the good ideas already there, according to Harvard Business Review. "It’s not an idea problem; it’s a recognition problem."

Blue-sky thinking is also equated with creative ideas that are free from practical constraints. Critics of this approach also say companies risk ending up with ideas that are not viable.

To draw parallels, think of a business as the Indian economy and viable products as the government’s $5-trillion gross domestic product (GDP) ambition. The survey said to achieve the vision of a $5 trillion economy, India needs to shift its gears to accelerate and sustain a real GDP growth rate of 8 percent.