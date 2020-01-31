Economy
CEA says Economic Survey 2020 guided by blue-sky thinking. What is it?
Updated : January 31, 2020 02:43 PM IST
Blue-sky thinking is defined as the activity of trying to find completely new ideas.
The survey said it has departed from traditional thinking by viewing the economy as being either in a virtuous or a vicious cycle and thus never in equilibrium.
Blue-sky thinking is also equated with creative ideas that are free from practical constraints.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more