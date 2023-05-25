CEA Anantha Nageswaran has three tips for financiers funding green projects

Chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran laid out three things that financiers and the financial sector must consider when dealing with climate change and its impact on keeping the economy competitive.

"How do we create a competitive economy?" asked Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran at the beginning of his address at the 'Building a robust financial sector for a competitive economy' panel on the second day of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Plenary Session on Thursday.

The CEA said energy is an important driver for economy and that energy security is coming under a lot of pressure because of geopolitical developments and climate change. "If there is a single-most important worry in my mind for sustaining the growth rate that we are being able to achieve in the last two to three years, it is energy security," Nageswaran said.

He laid out three things that financiers and the financial sector must consider keeping in mind climate change and its impact on keeping the economy competitive.