CEA against idea of universal basic income for India, says it may create grounds for 'perverse incentives'

The idea of a universal basic income was first proposed by the former CEA Arvind Subramaniam, in his first Economic Survey, during the first term of the Narendra Modi government. The proposal generated cross section of views but the NDA government let it die its own death.

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday ruled out the idea of a universal basic income scheme, saying this should not be on the agenda for India in the years to come. He added that it will create a ground for "perverse incentives" for people and dissuade them from seeking income generating opportunities.

"I think India hasn’t reached a stage where it is a moral or an economic necessity to have a Universal social security," CEA said.

"We may be creating the ground for perverse incentives, for people not to make their own effort in seeking such opportunities…For a developed country which doesn’t have too many means of income opportunities, the state may have to step in and provide the universal basic income kind of coverage, for our country where natural growth should take care of many of the aspirations it may not be necessary."

However, he added, "Support should be confined to those who may not be able to participate in the economic activities and bring them up to a point where they can meaningfully engage in the economy."

Subramanian in the Economic Survey 2016-17 had proposed the idea of universal basic income (UBI) or a uniform stipend to every adult and child, poor or rich.

The government has never been a proponent of big fiscal interventions or across the board fiscal stimuluses. On the contrary, the government has pushed capital expenditure to support the economy and create jobs.

In the Budget speech, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman had said the fiscal deficit in 2022-23 was estimated at 6.4 percent of GDP, which was consistent with the broad path of fiscal consolidation announced by her to reach a fiscal deficit level below 4.5 percent by 2025-26.

To achieve the target, Nageswaran reiterated that the government should ensure its fiscal health remains stable and the Centre continues to insist on limiting the fiscal deficit to 4.5 percent by FY26. “Capex is the best way for government to support the economy instead of tax cuts or one time support to people,” he said.

According to CEA, a lower fiscal deficit will help in reducing interest rates not just for the government but for consumers as well.

“Good fiscal health on our part is a good fiscal stimulus to all of you because interest rates will come down and we are aware of that and we are working towards that , asset monetisation should help, natural economic growth should help," he said.

The CEA expressed hope that this year the economy could grow in the 6.5 percent-7 percent range and inflation could average around 5 percent which is very manageable. "I feel FY24 growth will be close to 6.5 percent to 7 percent due to higher investments and digital transformation."

He also expressed confidence that unlike the previous decade and its massive financial and economic fall outs, the Indian economy will not overheat quickly, thereby sustaining the growth momentum for a much longer duration.

"Optimism this time is...it is possible for the economy to grow a longer period for 10-15 years without running into overheating problems. The economy machinery can run for a good 8-10 years without overheating, this is our hope now," he said.