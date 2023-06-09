CEA against idea of universal basic income for India, says it may create grounds for 'perverse incentives'

The idea of a universal basic income was first proposed by the former CEA Arvind Subramaniam, in his first Economic Survey, during the first term of the Narendra Modi government. The proposal generated cross section of views but the NDA government let it die its own death.

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday ruled out the idea of a universal basic income scheme, saying this should not be on the agenda for India in the years to come. He added that it will create a ground for "perverse incentives" for people and dissuade them from seeking income generating opportunities.

"I think India hasn’t reached a stage where it is a moral or an economic necessity to have a Universal social security," CEA said.

"We may be creating the ground for perverse incentives, for people not to make their own effort in seeking such opportunities…For a developed country which doesn’t have too many means of income opportunities, the state may have to step in and provide the universal basic income kind of coverage, for our country where natural growth should take care of many of the aspirations it may not be necessary."