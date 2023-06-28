CCEA meet LIVE: Govt hikes sugarcane price by Rs 10 to Rs 315 per quintal for 2023-24 season

Cabinet's decision on FRP for sugarcane to benefit 5 crore farmers, says Minister Anurag Thakur
The Union Cabinet approved the continuation of Urea Subsidy Scheme on Wednesday. The cabinet has allotted Rs 3.6 lakh crore for urea subsidy for three years — from 2022-23 to 2024-25. The Cabinet further introduced Sulphur-coated Urea (Urea Gold) to address Sulphur deficiency of soil and save input costs for the farmers.
The Cabinet approves the introduction of Sulphur coated Urea (Urea Gold) to address Sulphur deficiency of soil and to save input costs for the farmers.
The Cabinet approves Rs 1,451 crore for Market Development Assistance (MDA) Scheme to exemplify model of wealth from waste.
The Union Cabinet approves for ratification of the Headquarters Agreement (HQA) between Government of India (Gol) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) signed on August 22, 2022.
The Cabinet approves Introduction of National Research Foundation Bill, 2023 in the Monsoon Session of Parliament to strengthen research eco-system in the country.
The Cabinet approves Fair and Remunerative Price of sugarcane for sugar season 2023-24. It is the highest ever Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of Rs.315 per quintal approved for sugarcane farmers.
Rs 3,68,676.7 crore is committed for urea subsidy for three years (2022-23 to 2024-25).