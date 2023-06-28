CNBC TV18
CCEA meet LIVE: Govt hikes sugarcane price by Rs 10 to Rs 315 per quintal for 2023-24 season

By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 28, 2023 3:37 PM IST (Updated)
The government on Wednesday increased the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers, by Rs 10 to Rs 315 per quintal for the 2023-24 season starting October. The decision to increase the FRP of sugarcane was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The FRP of sugarcane has been fixed at Rs 315 per quintal for the 2023-24 season. "The Cabinet has increased the FRP of sugarcane to Rs 315 per quintal for 2023-24. Last year, FRP of sugarcane was Rs 305 per quintal," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Cabinet's decision on FRP for sugarcane to benefit 5 crore farmers, says Minister Anurag Thakur

Jun 28, 2023 4:00 PM

Also read | India to continue urea subsidy scheme for three years

 

The Union Cabinet approved the continuation of Urea Subsidy Scheme on Wednesday. The cabinet has allotted Rs 3.6 lakh crore for urea subsidy for three years — from 2022-23 to 2024-25. The Cabinet further introduced Sulphur-coated Urea (Urea Gold) to address Sulphur deficiency of soil and save input costs for the farmers.

Jun 28, 2023 3:50 PM

The Cabinet approves the introduction of Sulphur coated Urea (Urea Gold) to address Sulphur deficiency of soil and to save input costs for the farmers.

Jun 28, 2023 3:46 PM

The Cabinet approves Rs 1,451 crore for Market Development Assistance (MDA) Scheme to exemplify model of wealth from waste.

Jun 28, 2023 3:39 PM

The Union Cabinet approves for ratification of the Headquarters Agreement (HQA) between Government of India (Gol) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) signed on August 22, 2022.

Jun 28, 2023 3:38 PM

The Cabinet approves Introduction of National Research Foundation Bill, 2023 in the Monsoon Session of Parliament to strengthen research eco-system in the country.

Jun 28, 2023 3:34 PM

The Cabinet approves Fair and Remunerative Price of sugarcane for sugar season 2023-24. It is the highest ever Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of Rs.315  per quintal approved for sugarcane farmers.

Jun 28, 2023 3:28 PM

The CCEA approves the continuation of Urea Subsidy Scheme.

Rs 3,68,676.7 crore is committed for urea subsidy for three years (2022-23 to 2024-25).

Jun 28, 2023 3:27 PM
