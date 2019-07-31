#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

CCD founder VG Siddhartha dead: Tributes pour in for India's coffee king

Updated : July 31, 2019 10:29 AM IST

The body of Siddhartha, who went missing Monday evening, was found near Karnataka's Netravathi river, police said on Wednesday. He was 60.
The body was found by two fishermen following the 36-hour-long massive search in the river.
CCD founder VG Siddhartha dead: Tributes pour in for India's coffee king
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Axis Bank shares slump 7% after Q1 results: should you buy or sell stock?

Axis Bank shares slump 7% after Q1 results: should you buy or sell stock?

Tech Mahindra shares fall 5% on weak Q1 numbers; brokerages cut target price

Tech Mahindra shares fall 5% on weak Q1 numbers; brokerages cut target price

PNB Housing shares decline 6% after Q1 earnings miss estimates

PNB Housing shares decline 6% after Q1 earnings miss estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV