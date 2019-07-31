CCD founder VG Siddhartha dead: Tributes pour in for India's coffee king

Several business leaders, including Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani, Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal and Britannia Industries' MD Varun Berry have expressed their condolences on the Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha's demise.

The body of Siddhartha, who went missing Monday evening, was found near Karnataka's Netravathi river, police said on Wednesday. He was 60.

The body was found by two fishermen following the 36-hour-long massive search in the river.

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto

"V G Siddhartha was my soft spoken, gentle mannered, warm hearted & uncommonly humble co awardee at a Forbes Oct 2011 event. Hearing of his helpless pain enveloped me in a deep sadness yesterday. No well intentioned man & his family deserve today's crushing confirmation. May God bless his kind soul, give every strength to his folks, & help the world mend it's ways."

CP Gurnani, CEO at Tech Mahindra

"Very sad day , salute his entrepreunership ..some of us were daydreaming that he may not have jumped off the bridge ...wish he had stayed alive to fight . My heart goes out to his family. May his soul RIP".

Varun Berry, managing director at Britannia Industries

“Extremely sad! I had met him a few times. He was unassuming, humble & extremely pleasant. Nothing in this world is worth taking one’s own life. Businesses will have ups & downs and there needs to be the right forum to resolve issues. And if businessmen start to take things to heart then we will not have new businesses in this country. Feel really bad about this. I wish it wasn’t true.”



Cafe Coffee Day Owner's Body Found By River 2 Days After He Went Missing - My deepest condolences to ⁦VG Siddhartha’s widow Malavika and his sons and to Shri & Smt SM Krishna and family. RIP https://t.co/DvP410pxTT

— Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) July 31, 2019



I had known #VGSiddhartha personally and was always amazed at his energy and positivity. Distressed by his disappearance. He has been an inspiring entrepreneur and investor.

— Sachin Bansal (@_sachinbansal) July 30, 2019



Thank you #VGsiddartha for bringing a coffee revolution in our lives. @CafeCoffeeDay cafe in a lot of places was the only option for a great coffee and snack. You did not fail, you won the hearts of millions of Indians who mourn your passing away. Rest in peace, Sir.

— Kapil Chopra (@KapilChopra72) July 31, 2019



Mistakes are always forgivable,

if one has the courage to admit them

A lot can Happen Over Coffee Keep Shining sir! #RIP #VGSiddhartha pic.twitter.com/Q6IHCpVgXz — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) July 31, 2019



I am indirectly related to VG Siddhartha. Excellent human and brilliant entrepreneur. I am devastated with the contents of his letter. The Govt Agencies and Banks can drive anyone to despair. See what they are doing to me despite offer of full repayment. Vicious and unrelenting.

— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) July 30, 2019