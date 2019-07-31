Business
CCD founder VG Siddhartha dead: Tributes pour in for India's coffee king
Updated : July 31, 2019 10:29 AM IST
The body of Siddhartha, who went missing Monday evening, was found near Karnataka's Netravathi river, police said on Wednesday. He was 60.
The body was found by two fishermen following the 36-hour-long massive search in the river.
