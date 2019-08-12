Economy

CBSE hikes exam fees for SC, ST students by Rs 1,150

Updated : August 12, 2019 07:02 AM IST

Issued last week, the notification says the general category students who were paying Rs 750 for five subjects earlier will now pay Rs 1,500.

Earlier, the SC and ST students were paying Rs 50 for all subjects, now they will have to pay Rs 1,200 for five subjects and an additional Rs 300 for per extra subject.