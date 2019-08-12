Economy
CBSE hikes exam fees for SC, ST students by Rs 1,150
Updated : August 12, 2019 07:02 AM IST
Issued last week, the notification says the general category students who were paying Rs 750 for five subjects earlier will now pay Rs 1,500.
Earlier, the SC and ST students were paying Rs 50 for all subjects, now they will have to pay Rs 1,200 for five subjects and an additional Rs 300 for per extra subject.
The fee for practicals for Class XII too has been raised by Rs 70 per subject. Instead of Rs 80, now they will have to pay Rs 150 for each practical.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more