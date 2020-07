The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 Board examinations results today. Over 18.89 lakh students had registered to appear for the class 10 board exams for 2020. Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed in a tweet earlier today.

Students can check their scores on the official website of the board - cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. The results are also available at Digi locker and Umang app.

Overall, the passing percentage of CBSE Class 10 Results is 91.46 percent this year. It has increased by 0.36 percent from the last year's percentage of 91.10 percent.

Among districts, Trivandrum has emerged as the best performing district with 99.28 percent, followed by Chenna and Bengaluru with 98.95 percent and 98.23 percent.

The CBSE class 10 board exams 2020 were to be conducted in February and March but were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For subjects the exams were not conducted, the board has decided to award marks based on an average of the highest three marks obtained in other subjects.