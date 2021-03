The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a revised date sheet for class 10 and class 12 board exams on Friday. The exam will begin on May 4 and end on June 14. The last Class 10 paper is on June 7, while the last Class 12 exam will be held on June 14.

Several changes have been made in the revised date sheet. Date for the Class 12 Physics exam has been changed from May 13 to June 8. Apart from this, the dates of the Geography Class 12 exam, too, has been changed.

It will be held on June 3 instead of June 2. On May 13 and 14, there will be no exams for Class 12 students. The dates for History and Banking exam also have been revised.

For Class 10, the Mathematics paper has been shifted from May 21 to June 2. Other Class 10 exams that have been rescheduled are French, German, Arabic, Sanskrit, Malayalam, Punjabi, Russian and Urdu. Schools have started conducting the practical examinations from March 1.

For Class 12, the exams will be conducted in two shifts. Staff who are part of the morning shift will not take part in the afternoon shift, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.