CBIC to notify provision to check alleged undervaluation of commercial imports

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is set to notify provision on import valuation to check alleged undervaluation of commercial imports, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The new valuation norms are likely to impact e-commerce players, importers, traders, and wholesalers, they said.

A CBIC analysis has claimed that there is undervaluation of imports in categories like consumer goods, toys, furniture, pens, perfumes, watches, cosmetics, ladies handbags, sportswear, footwear, food products ranging from chocolates to confectionary, fresh agriculture produce such as apple, dry fruits, readymade garments, among others

Currently, the CBIC accepts the transaction value if it matches the value of similar contemporary imports.

It will also identify items that will be subject to additional controls and closer surveillance, added the sources.