CBIC issues SoPs for scrutiny of GST returns, DGARM to identify cases from FY'20 onwards

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBIC) has come out with a standard operating procedure for scrutiny of GST returns for fiscal 2019-20 onwards.

CBIC has informed through a circular that the Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management (DGARM) will identify returns for scrutiny depending on various risk parameters. Earlier this month, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs had also rolled out a module for automated scrutiny of GST returns.

“It is to inform that DG Systems has developed functionality ‘Scrutiny of Returns’, containing the online workflow for scrutiny of returns in the CBIC ACES-GST application. Advisory No. 22/2023- Returns dated 16.05.2023 has also been issued by DG Systems in this regard, along with a User Manual providing for the detailed workflow of the said functionality. The GSTINs selected for scrutiny for the Financial Year 2019-20 have also been made available on the scrutiny dashboard of the proper officers on ACES-GST application,” the CBIC circular noted.