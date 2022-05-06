CBIC praised for record Rs 1,67,540-cr GST revenue in April, high pandemic collections

  • Home>
By PTI  IST (Published)
CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri highlighted the performance of the agency in 2021-22, which included revenue collection, use of data analytics, measures taken to curb fake invoices, and detecting smuggling of narcotics at different ports, among others.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has achieved a milestone in terms of revenue by generating Rs 1,67,540 crore in April 2022, a senior government official has said. Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, after inaugurating SANKALP — an annual conference of principal chief commissioners, principal director generals of goods and services tax (GST) and customs, here, on Thursday praised CBIC for doing exemplary work during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

CBIC has done “exemplary” work in both customs and GST during the pandemic, he said in a PIB release on Friday. The work done by CBIC during the outbreak was lauded by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he added. "The revenue realised at the start of (current) financial year April 2022 — Rs 1,67,540 — a milestone to start with," he said.

CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri highlighted the performance of the agency in 2021-22, which included revenue collection, use of data analytics, measures taken to curb fake invoices, detect smuggling of narcotics at different ports, among others. The conference discussed various subjects, including compliance management strategy, performance management system, litigation management, the release said.

The meet also provided an opportunity for the directorates present to showcase some of the 'best practices' and innovative solutions to local issues for imparting greater efficiency, the release added.

