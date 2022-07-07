CBIC issues circular on penalties for transactions involving fake invoices

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Wednesday issued a circular that clarified a number of concerns regarding the application of the demand and penalty provisions under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, in relation to transactions involving fake invoices.

The circular states that there have been several instances when registered people have been found to have issued tax invoices without supplying any services and/or products in order to enable their recipients the opportunity to fraudulently claim and utilise input tax credit (ITC).

The CBIC said it received requests from the trade and field formations for clarification on the issues regarding the implementation of demand and penalty rules in respect to the transactions using forged invoices.

“The clarification is provided with respect to what constitutes ‘supply’ and, in cases of circular trading, there may not be tax brunt in several cases when the transaction does not qualify as supply. This was the argument advanced in various courts as well,” said Khaitan & Co partner Abhishek A Rastogi, who is presenting dozens of these petitions in multiple courts.

He said the clarification stipulates that there will be penal actions with no demand in most circumstances. "As a corollary, there are chances that the number of arrests on this matter will drastically decline," he added.

Clarifications

-If a registered person issues a tax invoice to another registered person without making any underlying supplies of goods, services or both, the transaction is not considered a "supply". The person that issued the invoice can be held liable for the same and faces penal action for issuing fraudulent invoices, though no penal action or tax will be applicable on the actual transaction under section 73 or 74 of the CGST Act.

-If a registered person issues a tax invoice to another, without any underlying supply of goods and services or both, and the latter then avails input tax credit (ITC) on it and also issues an invoice to his/her buyers so that s/he can use the input tax credit to pay of tax liabilities on the outward supply, then s/he will be liable for the demand and recovery of the ITC. S/he could be penalised against provisions of Section 50 of the CGST Act because s/he fraudulently claimed and used an ITC based on the aforementioned tax invoice without receiving the goods and services or both.

-If a registered person issues a tax invoice to another without any underlying provision of goods, services of both, and the recipient of the invoice then claims ITC and issues tax invoices to a third person without any supply of goods or service or both, then the second person will not have to pay tax. The ITC availed of by the second person becomes ineligible, and the person will attract penal action under sections 122(1)((ii) and 122(1)(vii) of the CGST Act for issuing invoices without having supplied any goods or services and for taking any input tax credits without having actually received any goods or services.

