CBIC retires 22 senior officers on corruption charges

Updated : August 26, 2019 12:03 PM IST

The move has come close on the heels of government sending home 27 high-ranking revenue officers on allegations ranging from harassment, bribe, extortion, and corruption. 
The officers fired by CBIC include K.K. Uikey, S.R. Parate, Kailash Verma, K.C. Mandal, M.S. Damor, R.S. Gogiya, Kishore Patel from various central GST zones. They all were at the level of superintendent.
The Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC) has maintained that the tainted officers have been expelled from the service in the public interest.
