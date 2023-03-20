CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri calls for greater revenue mobilisation before year end

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Johri has called for urgent attention on revenue mobilisation as India moves towards the end of the financial year.
In a letter accessed by CNBC-TV18, Johri urged zonal chiefs to closely monitor revenue augmentation and collections.
“As we move towards the last few weeks of the financial year, we must focus more closely on our efforts to maximize revenue collections through every possible legitimate means,” the CBIC Chairman wrote in his letter.
Johri has asked zonal chiefs to maximize revenue collections through various means, including expeditious clearances in customs, recovery of arrears from ripe cases, disposal of seized and confiscated cargo, and nudging non-filers to file returns on an urgent basis.
Johri has actually outlined the measures on which he wants his office and his staff and his entire field formations to work on, so that in the last 15 days, they can realise the maximum revenue collections.