CBDT releases guidelines for deduction of tax at source

By CNBCTV18.com

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a circular on Tuesday regarding the removal of difficulties in Section 194R which casts an obligation on the person responsible for providing any benefit or perquisite to a resident, to deduct tax at the source.

The circular said banks and financial Institutions need not deduct tax at source in respect of benefits provided to its borrowers by waiver of loan or advance by way of one-time settlement.

According to the circular, the new section mandates a person, who is responsible for providing any benefit or perquisite to a resident, to deduct tax at source at 10 percent of the value or aggregate of the value of such benefit or perquisite, before providing such benefit or perquisite.

The benefit or perquisite may or may not be convertible into money but should arise either from carrying out of business or from exercising a profession, by a such resident.

The responsibility of tax deduction also does not apply to a person, being an Individual/Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) deductor, whose total sales/gross receipts/gross turnover from business does not exceed one crore rupees, or from profession does not exceed fifty lakh rupees, during the financial year immediately preceding the financial year In which such benefit or perquisite is provided by him.

Companies in which the public is substantially interested need not deduct tax at source while issuing bonuses or right shares. Companies in which the public is not substantially interested will be required to deduct tax at source while issuing bonus/right shares despite such receipt of bonus/right shares being not taxable in the hands of the shareholders.

