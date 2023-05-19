CBDT proposes changes to tax regulations for angel investors

The phrase ‘angel tax’ is essentially used to describe the tax that must be paid on the funds raised by unlisted companies through the issuance of shares in off-market transactions, if they exceed the fair market value of the company.
The government on Friday announced proposed changes to the tax regulations pertaining to angel investors. The tax department released a statement outlining its plan to expand the valuation methods used for calculating investment value and revising the tax requirements for angel investors.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) proposed amendments to Rule 11UA regarding the valuation of shares for the purpose of section 56(2)(viib) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. These changes aim to address concerns surrounding the applicability of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on shares issued to non-residents.