The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the period of reregistering charitable and religious trust under the Finance Act, 2020 to October 1. In view of the unprecedented humanitarian and economic crisis, the CBDT decided that the implementation of new procedure for approval/ registration/notification of certain entities shall be deferred to October 1, 2020.

Accordingly, the entities approved/registered/notified under section 10(23C), 12AA, 35, and 80G of the Act will be required to file intimation within three months from October 1 -- by December 31, 2020.