CBDT exploring new ways to tax big tech companies, says report
Updated : August 20, 2019 09:29 AM IST
The development comes even as the developed internet economies across the world attempt to explore ways to tax the big tech companies.
According to the report, the CBDT will discuss the same at a meeting next month with the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
