CBDT chairman gets 1 year extension, government appoints a member but board continues to struggle

The government on Thursday gave a one year extension to the current chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex policy-making body for income tax. CBDT consists of a chairman and six members. The present chairman, PC Mody, who was scheduled to retire August 2019, will now continue to serve as chairman till August 31, 2020.

The government also appointed Prabhash Shankar as member to the board. The appointments committee of the cabinet in an order on August 28 said, “approved the appointment of Prabhash Shankar as member, Central board of direct taxes (CBDT) against the vacancy date 1.10.2018 (October 01, 2018).”

However, with the two approvals, the direct taxes board which was awaiting three replacements -- member administration, member investigations and member income tax and computerization, continues to struggle.

CBDT, which consists of a chairman and six members, currently has a chairman and three members. The three vacant positions are being held in additional charge capacity as of now. Chairman holds an additional charge of member investigations, the member revenue is holding an additional charge of member administration and member audit and judicial is holding an additional charge of member income-tax and computerization.

“The chairman is holding an additional charge of member- investigations, a position which got vacated on 31 January 2018 and will continue to hold that position. But, out of the three existing members, another member is superannuating next month, which is why the government has approved the appointment of one more member,” said a senior government official.