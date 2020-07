Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday announced a one-time relaxation for verification of e-filed tax returns for AYs 2015-16 to 2019-20 pending due to non-filing of the ITR-V form.

The CBDT said that a large number of electronically filed ITRs still remain pending with the Income Tax Department for receipt of valid ITR-V form from taxpayers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown across the country.

The CBDT permits verification of such returns either by sending a physical copy of the ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru or through EVC or OTP modes, latest by September 30, 2020.