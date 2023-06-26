CBDC is the future of money, RBI actively preparing for transformation: Shaktikanta Das  

In an interview with centralbanking.com after receiving the prestigious "Governor of the Year" award, Governor Das discussed the importance of developing credible self-insurance and sizeable foreign exchange (FX) reserves, while also highlighting the inter-dependence between the central bank, government, and regulatory reforms for non-bank and bank sectors.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) is going to be the future of the money emphasizing the increasing prominence of CBDCs. He stated that the RBI is actively preparing for this transformation, recognizing CBDCs as the future of currency.

"CBDC is going to be the future of money. Therefore, we are preparing ourselves for that. By the end of this month, we hope to reach about 1 million users of retail CBDC. That is for domestic payments. But cross-border payments will also become much quicker, more seamless and very cost-effective. That is another area where a lot of attention needs to be given. We are constantly in dialogue with other central banks that have introduced or are

introducing CBDCs. That is going to be the future," Das said.