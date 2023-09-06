CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsCabinet meet: Economic Affairs Committee approves Rs 3,760 crore viability gap fund for battery energy storage system

Cabinet meet: Economic Affairs Committee approves Rs 3,760 crore viability gap fund for battery energy storage system

Cabinet meeting today: As per sources, Rs 3,760 crore of Rs 9,400 crore has been set aside for the budgetary support.

Profile image

By Lakshman Roy  Sept 6, 2023 4:12:31 PM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
Cabinet meet: Economic Affairs Committee approves Rs 3,760 crore viability gap fund for battery energy storage system
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved Rs 3,760 crores viability gap funding for setting up a battery energy storage system. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the entire funding will be borne by the central government.

Share Market Live


He further said that the fund will be released in five tranches till 2030-31 and help in creation of 4,000 MW hours storage. The viability gap funding will lead to an investment of Rs 9,500 crore, Thakur added.
India aims to meet its 50 percent of energy requirements through renewable energy and non-fossil energy sources.
What happened in the first meeting?
In previous Cabinet meetings, significant decisions have already been made, including the introduction of e-buses in cities and the Vishwakarma Yojana. An allocation of Rs 63,000 crore was approved to facilitate the e-bus service in cities nationwide. Of this amount, Rs 20,000 crore will be contributed by the central government, while the remaining portion will be funded by state governments.
The e-bus service is expected to operate through a public-private partnership model. In conjunction with this initiative, a loan of Rs 7,000 crore is reportedly set to be secured for the e-bus service, as reported by CNBC Awaaz.
First Published: Sept 6, 2023 2:54 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

cabinet meeting

Recommended Articles

View All
India demands pulse importers to declare stock amid concerns of masoor dal hoarding

India demands pulse importers to declare stock amid concerns of masoor dal hoarding

Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read

India seeks more natural gas amid emergency measures to end blackouts

India seeks more natural gas amid emergency measures to end blackouts

Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Cabinet to discuss India-Saudi MoU on power grid interconnections

Cabinet to discuss India-Saudi MoU on power grid interconnections

Sept 6, 2023 IST1 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X