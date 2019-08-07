#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Can climate-resilient clones save Darjeeling tea?

Updated : August 07, 2019 05:33 PM IST

Scientists claim to have developed climate-resilient clones that can save the day for the world-famous Darjeeling tea.
Darjeeling tea is facing the brunt of climate change, with both flavour and production taking a hit.
Development of climate-resilient clones holds out the promise of quality and production boost, bringing in greater returns for growers.
Can climate-resilient clones save Darjeeling tea?
