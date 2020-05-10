  • SENSEX
Calls for debt monetisation gain traction as COVID-19 cripples economy

Updated : May 10, 2020 07:27 PM IST

Former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan has pitched for monetising public debt and higher fiscal deficit in a "measured" manner to protect the economy and the poor and the vulnerable in these "abnormal times".
