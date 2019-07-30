CAG report on GST slams IT system, slow process of refunds; claims invoice matching and ease in compliance crucial
Updated : July 30, 2019 08:40 PM IST
CAG has made a serious observation on the revenue position under GST, saying that the revenues under GST are declining.
CAG has also observed that even after two years of the GST roll out, system-validated Input Tax Credit through “invoice matching” is not in place and non-intrusive e-tax system still remains elusive.
