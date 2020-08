In a bid to take the proposal of strategic sale of public sector enterprises (PSEs) forward, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government will soon come out with a new public sector enterprise policy and the proposal has been sent for cabinet's consideration.

"The proposal has been sent to the cabinet. It will define the strategic sectors which will not have more than four PSUs," Sitharaman said.

The government as part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' package, in May, had announced that there will be a maximum of four public sector companies in strategic sectors, and state-owned firms in other segments will eventually be privatised.

She said there could be various models to achieve a minimum of four PSUs in case of those falling under the strategic sector.

Under the policy, a list of strategic sectors will be notified where there will be at least one and a maximum of four public sector enterprises, apart from private sector companies.