The Cabinet Secretary will hold a meeting today through video-conferencing with all the Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of the States, on the latest Home Ministry order on reopening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, sources told CNBC-TV18.

This meeting will take place before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers.

The Home Ministry, in a notification late last night has allowed shops in residential complexes and standalone shops within municipal limits to open with 50 percent of their employees.

The prohibition on shops in malls and market complexes located within municipal limits will continue.