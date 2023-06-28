CNBC TV18
Election sweeter: Cabinet might raise sugarcane prices by Rs 10 per quintal

By Lakshman Roy  Jun 28, 2023 12:15:16 PM IST (Updated)

The Union Cabinet is poised to increase sugarcane prices by Rs 10 per quintal ahead of the general elections, providing relief to farmers.

In a bid to alleviate the challenges faced by sugarcane farmers ahead of the upcoming general elections, the Union Cabinet is likely to increase sugarcane prices by Rs 10 per quintal. According to CNBC Awaaz, the proposal will boost the purchase price from Rs 305/quintal to Rs 315/quintal in the fair and remunerative prices (FRP).

This increase will apply to sugarcane with a recovery rate of 10.25 percent. Additionally, even a minor rise of 0.1 percent in the recovery rate would lead to a substantial increase of Rs 3.07 per quintal in the FRP. The timing of this decision is crucial as it aligns with the upcoming sugar season starting in October.
Furthermore, in a related development, the PM PRANAM scheme, which focuses on the Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management, is expected to receive approval for implementation in the fertiliser sector. This scheme aims to encourage a balanced and sustainable utilisation of chemical fertilisers in agricultural practices.
