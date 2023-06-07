Minimum support price for toor dal up by Rs 400 a quintal, sources

It has been approved to increase the MSP of maize by Rs 128 per quintal and to increase the MSP of paddy by Rs 143 per quintal.
The Union Cabinet in its meeting on June 7 has given approval to raise the Minimum Support Price of Toor dal, Urad Dal, Paddy and Maize.
The cabinet has approved to increase the MSP of tur dal by Rs 400 per quintal. CNBC Awaaz reported quoting sources that, now the MSP of Toor Dal has gone up to Rs 7,000 per quintal.
Similarly, an increase of Rs 350 per quintal has been approved in the MSP of Urad Dal, after which it has increased to Rs 6950 per quintal.
It has been approved to increase the MSP of maize by Rs 128 per quintal and to increase the MSP of paddy by Rs 143 per quintal.
