Cabinet may take up CGST amendments on casinos, online gaming and racing soon

The Union Cabinet may soon take up the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) amendments with respect to casinos, gaming, and horse racing, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

The government may bring the amendments in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, following which states will pass the amendments in their respective assemblies to pave the way for the introduction of changes in the law by October 1, said people familiar with the matter.

However, the GST Council's decision to levy a 28 percent GST on online gaming and casinos on the face value of initial value at entry level, was not taken unanimously but taken by the majority, sources close to the development said.

According to multiple people familiar with the development, all states have agreed to amend State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) laws and there are no set criteria for reviewing 28 percent GST on gaming, casinos, and horse racing.

The GST Council will meet again to review the taxation after six months from the date of implementation to review to plug issues post rollout and assess economic impact, said people familiar with the matter.

Delhi's finance minister opposed a 28 percent tax on online gaming and wanted the matter to go back to a group of ministers. Goa and Sikkim, whose revenues come from casinos, said 28 percent GST should be levied on GGR (gross gaming revenue) or platform fees and not on face value.