In the backdrop of ongoing farmers' agitation over the farm bills, the government is considering a hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for rabi crop. A final decision likely to be taken in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) which is scheduled for today noon, sources told CNBC-Awaaz.

The CACP (Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices) recommendations for rabi crop is to increase MSP of wheat by Rs 85 per quintal. If CCEA approves the CACP recommendations, the wheat MSP will increase to Rs 1925/ quintal from Rs 1840/quintal at present.

Similarly, CACP has recommended a 7.3 percent increase in the MSP of pulses. If the recommendations are accepted, gram MSP will increase to Rs 4875/quintal from Rs 4620/quintal, and that of barley may increased from to Rs 1525/quintal from Rs 1440/quintal.

The government can if it chooses to, increase the MSP by an amount higher than what the CACP recommends. In the current political scenario, this is possible, sources told CNBC-Awaaz.