The union cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of 'National Recruitment Agency' to conduct Common Eligibility Test (CET) for preliminary selection to various government vacancies.

Currently, government job seekers appear for multiple examinations and pay repetitive fees.

"National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will remove these pain points with a common eligibility test for multiple government jobs," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a briefing.

NRA will be an autonomous society under Societies Act. It will have representatives from SSC, RRB and IBPS. It will conduct tier-1 examination- CET .

Every district will have at least one exam centre. Test will be conducted online.