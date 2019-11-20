Economy
Cabinet gives approval for disinvestment of 5 CPSEs including BPCL
Updated : November 20, 2019 10:26 PM IST
The government will sell its stake in THDC India and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) to state-owned NTPC Ltd.
Finance minister said the Cabinet has also approved cutting government's stake in select PSUs below 51 percent while retaining management control.
