India will target to establish around 2 lakh multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) over the next five years. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of viable PACS and dairy and fishery cooperatives with an outlay of Rs 20 lakh crore.

The government will set up PACS and viable dairy and fishery cooperatives in each uncovered panchayat and village in coastal areas and in those having large water bodies, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced in the Cabinet briefing today.

In the Union Budget 2023, the government increased its agricultural credit target by over 11 percent over last year's allocation to Rs 20 lakh crore for the new fiscal.

In her presentation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government had initiated computerisation for 63,000 PACS with an investment of Rs 2,516 crore and was going to deploy Rs 20 lakh crore seamlessly.

It had also set Rs 60,000 crore for fisheries, Urmi Shah, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities had said, adding that these steps would enhance other crops and agriculture.

The initiative will be supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB). This move will strengthen India's cooperative moment and deepen its reach up to the grassroots, the Modi government claims.

Under the scheme, cooperative societies will be set up with modernised infrastructure providing farmer members the requisite forward and backward linkages to market their produce, enhance their income and obtain credit facilities. It will also generate employment opportunities in rural areas, the government has claimed.