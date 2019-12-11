Economy
Cabinet clears amendments to insolvency law
Updated : December 11, 2019 07:50 PM IST
The IBC (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to change various sections as well as insert a new section in the law
There would be ring-fencing of corporate debtor resolved under the IBC in favour of a successful resolution applicant from criminal proceedings against offences committed by previous management
