Cabinet approves seven amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Updated : July 17, 2019 08:39 PM IST
The amendment brings greater emphasis on the need for time bound disposal at application stage.
The amendments set 330 days as the maximum time allowed for bankruptcy resolution, including for litigation.
