Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • economy>
    • Cabinet approves Rs 6,300 cr PLI scheme for specialty steel, aims to create 5.25 lakh jobs

    Cabinet approves Rs 6,300 cr PLI scheme for specialty steel, aims to create 5.25 lakh jobs

    Profile image
    By Anshu Sharma | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18 newsbreak confirmed that the Union Cabinet has cleared the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for specialty steel. The Rs 6,300 crore rupees scheme has been approved for five years.

    CNBC-TV18 newsbreak confirmed that the Union Cabinet has cleared the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for specialty steel. The Rs 6,300 crore rupees scheme has been approved for five years.
    Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the approval for the Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme for specialty steel is a move aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and exports from the sector.
    He said that incentives worth Rs 6,322 crore will be provided over five years and it would create over 5.25 lakh jobs.
    "It will boost manufacturing and help in reducing imports," he told reporters.
    The scheme will cover coated/plated steel products, high strength/wear resistant steel, specialty rails, alloy steel goods, steel wires and electrical steel.
    The base year for calculation of the incentive will be FY20. The government anticipates nearly Rs 40,000 crore investment and 25 million tonne capacity addition for specialty steel.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anshu Sharma for more details.
    -With PTI inputs
    (Edited by : Bivekananda Biswas)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    'A revolution in 10 colours': Ola e-scooters will offer widest choice of shades; let's see which ones

    Next Article

    Xiaomi to launch 13 new handsets in next few months; check details

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HUL2,378.15 -56.75 -2.33
    Asian Paints3,106.75 -52.30 -1.66
    Bajaj Auto3,853.20 -52.20 -1.34
    Cipla949.90 -5.25 -0.55
    Britannia3,425.30 -8.25 -0.24
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HUL2,378.65 -55.25 -2.27
    Asian Paints3,104.45 -54.75 -1.73
    Bajaj Auto3,852.60 -51.45 -1.32
    M&M758.10 -2.05 -0.27
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,148.60 61.40 5.65
    JSW Steel716.55 34.55 5.07
    Bajaj Finance6,195.55 253.70 4.27
    Bharti Airtel546.70 20.95 3.98
    Bajaj Finserv13,064.60 467.45 3.71
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,148.45 61.45 5.65
    Bajaj Finance6,187.70 249.80 4.21
    Bharti Airtel546.50 20.65 3.93
    Bajaj Finserv13,059.85 468.45 3.72
    Tata Steel1,272.95 40.25 3.27

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4600-0.1550-0.21
    Euro-Rupee87.6720-0.1620-0.18
    Pound-Rupee102.36500.24500.24
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6763-0.0001-0.02
    View More