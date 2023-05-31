A total of 2,150 lakh tonnes capacity would be added to the storage facility managed by cooperative societies over the next five years.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 1 lakh crore initiative to boost the cooperative sector's capacity for foodgrain storage by 700 million tonnes. The country currently has a grain storage capacity of roughly 1,450 lakh tonnes, according to Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur.
A total of 2,150 lakh tonnes capacity would be added to the storage facility managed by cooperative societies over the next five years.
Terming the proposed scheme as the "world's largest foodgrain storage programme" in the cooperative sector, Thakur said a 2,000-tonne capacity godown will be set up in each block.
He said the move is aimed at reducing the damage of food grains due to a lack of storage facilities, helping in checking distress sales by farmers, reducing import dependence and creating employment opportunities in rural India.
The minister added that more storage capacity will reduce transportation costs for farmers and strengthen food security.
India annually produces about 3,100 lakh tonne of foodgrains, but the existing godowns can store only up to 47 percent of the produce.
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World No Tobacco Day: How smoking habits affect insurance premiums
May 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
World No-Tobacco Day: A legal expert's take on why not novel heated tobacco products be regulated under COTPA
May 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India's largest tractor manufacturer looks to lightweight tractors for heavy market share gains
May 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Penalty imposed on the basis of omnibus notice is unsustainable
May 30, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read